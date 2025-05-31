Texas Bank & Trust Co Makes New $4.67 Million Investment in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Texas Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 34,762 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,668,000. NVIDIA makes up 1.9% of Texas Bank & Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thiel Macro LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $33,155,000. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $967,000. Trace Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $381,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 113.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 85,056 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,422,000 after acquiring an additional 45,214 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $292,930.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,900,690. The trade was a 13.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total transaction of $2,368,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,208 shares in the company, valued at $6,300,891.36. This represents a 27.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 147,147 shares of company stock valued at $17,133,207. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (up from $160.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday. HSBC lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (up from $155.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.66.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $134.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $195.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 52.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.52.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.29%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

