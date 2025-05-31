The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) to Sell

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $7.25 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 12.65% from the company’s previous close.

Get DBV Technologies alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities boosted their price target on DBV Technologies from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen raised DBV Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on DBV Technologies from $7.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on DBVT

DBV Technologies Price Performance

Shares of DBVT opened at $8.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $227.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of -0.66. DBV Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $12.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.44 and its 200-day moving average is $5.48.

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.51 million during the quarter. DBV Technologies had a negative net margin of 815.73% and a negative return on equity of 106.07%. Equities research analysts expect that DBV Technologies will post -7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DBV Technologies

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in DBV Technologies stock. Boxer Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000. Boxer Capital Management LLC owned 0.24% of DBV Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 71.74% of the company’s stock.

DBV Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its product pipeline comprising Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies; and Viaskin Milk which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin E (IgE) mediated or cow’s milk protein allergy and eosinophilic esophagitis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DBV Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBV Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.