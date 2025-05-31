Thiel Macro LLC Acquires New Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Thiel Macro LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 246,893 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $33,155,000. NVIDIA comprises about 28.1% of Thiel Macro LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 428 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $134.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $115.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.52. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $195.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 52.85, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The company had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.66.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total value of $7,787,887.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,085,765 shares in the company, valued at $360,509,924.95. The trade was a 2.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $525,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 479,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,997,190.40. This trade represents a 0.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,147 shares of company stock worth $17,133,207 over the last ninety days. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

