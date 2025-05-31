Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX) Shares Acquired by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX – Free Report) by 432.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,312 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76,594 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Third Coast Bancshares were worth $3,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in Third Coast Bancshares by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 6,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Third Coast Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $433,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Third Coast Bancshares by 315.2% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 75,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 56,997 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Third Coast Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Third Coast Bancshares by 123.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 6,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TCBX shares. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Third Coast Bancshares from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Raymond James lowered shares of Third Coast Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Third Coast Bancshares from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th.

TCBX opened at $30.88 on Friday. Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.82 and a 52-week high of $39.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.35. The company has a market cap of $427.16 million, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.42.

Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. Third Coast Bancshares had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $45.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.02 million. Research analysts anticipate that Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Third Coast Bancshares news, insider William Bobbora acquired 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.51 per share, for a total transaction of $68,424.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,250 shares in the company, valued at $263,717.50. This represents a 35.04% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 4,470 shares of company stock worth $135,204 over the last ninety days. 10.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, SSB that provides various commercial banking solutions to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

