Tidal Investments LLC Acquires New Shares in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT)

Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Get SPDR S&P Retail ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis bought a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XRT opened at $75.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $307.56 million, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.37. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a 1-year low of $61.33 and a 1-year high of $84.84.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Retail ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Retail ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.