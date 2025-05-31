Tidal Investments LLC Boosts Position in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,626 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in PENN Entertainment were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in PENN Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $596,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in PENN Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,804,000. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in PENN Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,910,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in PENN Entertainment by 201.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in PENN Entertainment by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,337,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,503,000 after buying an additional 55,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

PENN Entertainment Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of PENN stock opened at $14.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.31. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.25 and a 1-year high of $23.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -4.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PENN Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PENN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. PENN Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 8.51%. PENN Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.76) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David A. Handler bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.83 per share, for a total transaction of $148,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 322,941 shares in the company, valued at $4,789,215.03. This trade represents a 3.20% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden bought 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.70 per share, for a total transaction of $499,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,082,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,914,587.50. This represents a 3.24% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on PENN. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on PENN Entertainment from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of PENN Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.10.

PENN Entertainment Profile



PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

