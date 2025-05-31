Tidal Investments LLC Has $356,000 Position in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

Tidal Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,454 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Apartment Investment and Management were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 3,074,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338,921 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the 4th quarter valued at $1,811,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the 4th quarter valued at $5,691,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 658,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,948,000 after acquiring an additional 190,440 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 190,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 4,173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Apartment Investment and Management Stock Performance

AIV opened at $8.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.51. Apartment Investment and Management has a 1-year low of $6.89 and a 1-year high of $9.49. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 1.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Apartment Investment and Management ( NYSE:AIV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $52.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.64 million. Apartment Investment and Management had a negative net margin of 119.76% and a negative return on equity of 68.04%. On average, analysts expect that Apartment Investment and Management will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

