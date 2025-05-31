Tidal Investments LLC Makes New $316,000 Investment in POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX)

Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PKX. Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in POSCO in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in POSCO in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in POSCO in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its holdings in POSCO by 5,312.5% in the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 2,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in POSCO by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of POSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd.

Shares of PKX stock opened at $45.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.56. POSCO Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.40 and a 52 week high of $74.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.05). POSCO had a return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 1.55%. The company had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.12 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that POSCO Holdings Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated steel producer in Korea and internationally. It operates through six segments: Steel, Trading, Construction, Logistics and Others, Green Materials and Energy, and Others. The company engages in the production, import, sale, and export of steel products, such as hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets, as well as pig iron, billets, blooms, and slabs; trading of steel and raw materials, textiles, agricultural commodities, and other goods; natural resources development and power generation activities; and planning, designing, and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, and commercial and residential buildings.

