Tidal Investments LLC Reduces Holdings in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC)

Tidal Investments LLC lowered its position in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,141 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,160 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Ecopetrol were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Ecopetrol by 317.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,784 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ecopetrol during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol in the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter.

Ecopetrol Stock Down 3.0%

Shares of NYSE:EC opened at $8.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.82 and its 200 day moving average is $8.86. The stock has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.82. Ecopetrol S.A. has a 52-week low of $7.21 and a 52-week high of $12.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Ecopetrol Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 28th were issued a $0.5202 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 34.2%. Ecopetrol’s payout ratio is currently 90.96%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ecopetrol from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $9.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Ecopetrol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th.

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services.

