Tidal Investments LLC Takes Position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,789 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OLN. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Olin by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Olin by 246.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,616 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Olin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Olin by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,431 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Olin by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,887 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Olin Trading Down 3.5%

OLN stock opened at $19.42 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.53. Olin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.66 and a fifty-two week high of $54.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.56.

Olin Dividend Announcement

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.14. Olin had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Olin’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Olin Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 156.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Olin from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Olin from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Olin from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Olin from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Olin from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.80.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

Further Reading

