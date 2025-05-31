Tidal Investments LLC Trims Stock Position in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Tidal Investments LLC cut its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Free Report) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,750 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC owned about 0.07% of Hudson Pacific Properties worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 105.2% in the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,790,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,426,000 after acquiring an additional 918,045 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $707,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $773,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 38,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 9,905 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 303.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,384,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,554,444 shares during the period. 97.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudson Pacific Properties Trading Down 5.3%

Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock opened at $1.88 on Friday. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.81 and a 52-week high of $6.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.83. The firm has a market cap of $265.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.48.

Hudson Pacific Properties ( NYSE:HPP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 44.01% and a negative return on equity of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $198.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.95 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on HPP shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Piper Sandler set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $4.00 to $3.40 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $3.40 to $2.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.52.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

