TP ICAP Group PLC (LON:TCAP) Insider Sells £945,556.02 in Stock

TP ICAP Group PLC (LON:TCAP – Get Free Report) insider Nicolas Breteau sold 362,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 261 ($3.51), for a total transaction of £945,556.02 ($1,272,276.67).

Get TP ICAP Group alerts:

Nicolas Breteau also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 1st, Nicolas Breteau sold 52,349 shares of TP ICAP Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 257 ($3.46), for a total value of £134,536.93 ($181,023.86).

TP ICAP Group Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of TCAP opened at GBX 262.50 ($3.53) on Friday. TP ICAP Group PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 197 ($2.65) and a twelve month high of GBX 281.43 ($3.79). The company has a market cap of £1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 254.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 260.37.

TP ICAP Group ( LON:TCAP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported GBX 31.80 ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TP ICAP Group had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 4.82%. Analysts predict that TP ICAP Group PLC will post 31.0273973 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TP ICAP Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 11th that permits the company to repurchase 0 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

TP ICAP Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were given a dividend of GBX 11.30 ($0.15) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. This is a positive change from TP ICAP Group’s previous dividend of $4.80. This represents a yield of 4.28%. TP ICAP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TP ICAP Group in a report on Thursday, March 20th.

View Our Latest Research Report on TCAP

About TP ICAP Group

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TP ICAP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TP ICAP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.