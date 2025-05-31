TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Price Target Lowered to $1.40 at UBS Group

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at UBS Group from $1.60 to $1.40 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.82% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on TPIC. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $2.75 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $2.30 to $0.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded TPI Composites from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.16.

TPI Composites Stock Performance

TPIC stock opened at $1.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $59.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.32. TPI Composites has a fifty-two week low of $0.64 and a fifty-two week high of $5.75.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $332.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.50 million. Equities analysts predict that TPI Composites will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of TPI Composites

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. purchased a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the 1st quarter valued at $1,167,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in TPI Composites by 104.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 718,573 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of TPI Composites by 228.3% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 222,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 154,994 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its position in shares of TPI Composites by 210.6% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 131,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 88,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. 75.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the United States, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. It also provides composite solutions for the automotive industry; and field service inspection and repair services comprising diagnostic, repair, and maintenance services for wind blades to OEM customers, and wind farm owners and operators.

