True Wealth Design LLC Acquires 262 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,347 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 0.2% of True Wealth Design LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. True Wealth Design LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Norges Bank bought a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,515,504,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 266,454,194 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $35,782,134,000 after buying an additional 36,266,817 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 14,641.2% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,676,316 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,656,682,000 after buying an additional 34,441,082 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 62,883,868 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,445,182,000 after buying an additional 16,189,550 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 493.2% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 18,415,785 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,388,272,000 after buying an additional 15,311,330 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $134.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.48 and its 200-day moving average is $126.52. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $195.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.85, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The business had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.29%.

NVDA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (up previously from $155.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.66.

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $292,930.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,900,690. This trade represents a 13.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 53,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total transaction of $6,158,388.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 251,044 shares in the company, valued at $28,993,071.56. This represents a 17.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,147 shares of company stock worth $17,133,207 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

