Truist Financial Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS)

Truist Financial reissued their buy rating on shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) in a report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $300.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $260.00.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $215.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Zscaler from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. BTIG Research set a $252.00 price target on shares of Zscaler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zscaler currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.12.

Zscaler Stock Performance

Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $274.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,096.12 and a beta of 1.14. Zscaler has a 1 year low of $153.45 and a 1 year high of $276.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $220.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.35.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $678.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.13 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zscaler will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 190,480 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.69, for a total transaction of $38,227,431.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,580,210 shares in the company, valued at $517,822,344.90. The trade was a 6.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 2,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.15, for a total value of $573,153.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,425,951.05. The trade was a 2.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 241,771 shares of company stock worth $50,165,040 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Zscaler

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter valued at approximately $516,622,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth $153,340,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,048,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,831,000 after purchasing an additional 578,883 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 120.1% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 964,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,921,000 after purchasing an additional 525,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at $87,775,000. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

