Two Sigma Advisers LP Acquires 152,200 Shares of The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST)

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Free Report) by 317.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 200,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,200 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.20% of Honest worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HNST. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in Honest by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 130,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 49,673 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honest by 589.7% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,397,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049,981 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Honest during the 4th quarter valued at about $819,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Honest by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,147,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Honest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $932,000. Institutional investors own 45.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Honest

In other Honest news, insider Stephen Winchell sold 20,000 shares of Honest stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.98, for a total transaction of $99,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 431,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,150,583.12. The trade was a 4.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Carla Vernon sold 98,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total value of $526,414.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,098,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,483,067.72. The trade was a 3.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 223,207 shares of company stock worth $1,163,795 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Honest in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honest has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.70.

Honest Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HNST opened at $5.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.75 and its 200 day moving average is $5.84. The company has a market cap of $554.49 million, a PE ratio of -125.75 and a beta of 2.43. The Honest Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.40 and a 1 year high of $8.97.

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $97.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.46 million. Honest had a negative return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. Analysts expect that The Honest Company, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Honest

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

Featured Stories

