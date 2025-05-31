Two Sigma Advisers LP Boosts Stake in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,100 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.08% of Argan worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tema Etfs LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Argan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Argan by 416.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 23,949 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after buying an additional 19,310 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Argan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,862,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Argan by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in Argan by 1,482.0% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 37,241 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after buying an additional 34,887 shares in the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Richard H. Deily sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.32, for a total value of $238,380.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,400.64. The trade was a 16.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter W. Getsinger sold 2,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.35, for a total value of $344,602.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,325. This trade represents a 19.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,857 shares of company stock valued at $1,308,133. 6.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Lake Street Capital raised shares of Argan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th.

Shares of AGX stock opened at $209.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $158.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 43.93 and a beta of 0.42. Argan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.53 and a 1 year high of $214.75.

Argan (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The construction company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $232.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.50 million. Argan had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 8.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Argan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.55%.

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance, project development, and technical consulting services to the power generation market. The company operates through Power Services, Industrial Services, and Telecom Services segments. The Power Services segment offers engineering, procurement, and construction, as well as designing, building, and commissioning of large-scale energy projects to the owners of alternative energy facilities, such as biomass plants, wind farms, and solar fields; and design, construction, project management, start-up, and operation services for projects with approximately 18 gigawatts of power-generating capacity.

