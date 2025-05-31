Two Sigma Advisers LP Buys 112,000 Shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Free Report) by 164.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 180,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 112,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in REGENXBIO were worth $1,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in REGENXBIO by 209.2% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 389,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 263,495 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 93,821 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 17,180 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of REGENXBIO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $447,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in REGENXBIO by 406.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,322,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RGNX shares. Leerink Partners set a $24.00 price target on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Raymond James started coverage on REGENXBIO in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on REGENXBIO from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on REGENXBIO from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, REGENXBIO has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.63.

Shares of RGNX opened at $8.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.96. The stock has a market cap of $435.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.11. REGENXBIO Inc. has a one year low of $5.04 and a one year high of $15.36.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $89.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.35 million. REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 70.65% and a negative net margin of 283.19%. Analysts predict that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other REGENXBIO news, Director Kenneth T. Mills sold 20,602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.91, for a total transaction of $162,961.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 475,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,758,064.73. This trade represents a 4.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 12.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapies that deliver functional genes to cells with genetic defects in the United States. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform. The company’s products in pipeline includes ABBV-RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and other chronic retinal diseases; and RGX-202, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

