Two Sigma Advisers LP Buys 19,000 Shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Free Report) by 29.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.27% of Fulgent Genetics worth $1,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 267.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Fulgent Genetics in the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. 48.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FLGT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Fulgent Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a report on Tuesday, May 6th.

Fulgent Genetics Stock Performance

Shares of FLGT opened at $20.61 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.76 and a 200 day moving average of $18.06. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.57 and a fifty-two week high of $25.11. The firm has a market cap of $627.45 million, a P/E ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.00.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.22. Fulgent Genetics had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 59.39%. The business had revenue of $73.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Jian Xie sold 1,873 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $38,471.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 372,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,653,840.74. This trade represents a 0.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Paul Kim purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.96 per share, with a total value of $1,596,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 348,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,558,580.72. The trade was a 40.28% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 33.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical diagnostic and therapeutic development solutions to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company’s clinical diagnostic solutions include molecular diagnostic testing; genetic testing; anatomic pathology laboratory tests and testing services, such as gastrointestinal pathology, dermatopathology, urologic pathology, breast pathology, neuropathology, and hematopathology; oncology tests and testing services; and sequencer services related to hereditary cancer, reproductive health, and other diseases.

