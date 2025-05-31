Two Sigma Advisers LP Cuts Stake in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lowered its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in TriCo Bancshares were worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TCBK. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 127.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after buying an additional 32,379 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 2,512 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TCBK has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James cut their price target on TriCo Bancshares from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of TriCo Bancshares in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on TriCo Bancshares from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.80.

TriCo Bancshares Price Performance

TCBK opened at $40.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.54. TriCo Bancshares has a 1 year low of $35.20 and a 1 year high of $51.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.59.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 21.63%. The company had revenue of $98.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.59 million. Research analysts anticipate that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TriCo Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.48%.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; mortgage, auto, other vehicle, and personal loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

