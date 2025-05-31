Two Sigma Advisers LP Decreases Holdings in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO)

Two Sigma Advisers LP reduced its stake in shares of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 489,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,400 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Organogenesis were worth $1,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Organogenesis alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ORGO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Organogenesis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,543,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Organogenesis by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,789,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,925,000 after acquiring an additional 442,772 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Organogenesis by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,073,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after acquiring an additional 255,600 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Organogenesis by 92.9% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 237,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 114,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Organogenesis by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 418,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 109,762 shares during the last quarter. 49.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael Joseph Driscoll sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 166,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $851,082.90. The trade was a 13.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 33.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Organogenesis from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Organogenesis

Organogenesis Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of ORGO opened at $2.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.09. The company has a market capitalization of $351.39 million, a PE ratio of -46.17 and a beta of 1.85. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.28 and a fifty-two week high of $6.71.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $86.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.77 million. Organogenesis had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. As a group, analysts forecast that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Organogenesis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic membrane in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Novachor, a chorion membrane in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Apligraf, a bioengineered living cell therapy that produce spectrum of cytokines and growth factors; Dermagraft, a bioengineered product that produces human collagen, ECM, proteins, cytokines, and growth factors; NuShield, dehydrated placental tissue covering amnion and chorion membranes for spongy/intermediate layer intact; and PuraPly AM, an antimicrobial barrier that enables conformability and fluid drainage.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Organogenesis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organogenesis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.