Two Sigma Advisers LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO)

Two Sigma Advisers LP trimmed its position in Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.11% of Docebo worth $1,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Docebo in the 4th quarter worth $132,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Docebo by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Docebo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Docebo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Docebo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,000. 53.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DCBO shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Docebo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group set a $45.00 price target on shares of Docebo in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Docebo in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Docebo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 11th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on Docebo from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.43.
Docebo Price Performance
Shares of DCBO opened at $26.97 on Friday. Docebo Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.50 and a twelve month high of $53.86. The company has a market capitalization of $799.20 million, a P/E ratio of 46.50 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.92 and a 200 day moving average of $37.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Docebo Company Profile
Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America and internationally. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; Docebo Content that allows off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist; Docebo Learning Impact, a learning measurement tool that enables administrators to prove and improve training programs; Docebo Learn Data, which gives a comprehensive view on learning data to business results; Docebo Connect that connects Docebo to custom tech stack and making integrations; and Docebo Flow that allows businesses to directly inject learning into the flow of work.
