Two Sigma Advisers LP Decreases Stock Position in Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN)

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its holdings in Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN – Free Report) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 233,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Design Therapeutics were worth $1,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Design Therapeutics alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DSGN. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Design Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Design Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Design Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Design Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. 56.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Design Therapeutics Trading Down 7.0%

NASDAQ:DSGN opened at $3.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $211.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.75. Design Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $7.77.

Design Therapeutics Company Profile

Design Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DSGN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Design Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Design Therapeutics, Inc a biopharmaceutical company, researches, designs, develops, and commercializes small molecule therapeutic drugs for the treatment of genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its GeneTAC platform to design and develop therapeutic candidates for inherited diseases caused by nucleotide repeat expansion.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Design Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Design Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.