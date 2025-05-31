Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $1.35 Million Stock Position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN)

Two Sigma Advisers LP reduced its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 106,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals were worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stonepine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 235,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after buying an additional 29,325 shares during the last quarter. Tema Etfs LLC acquired a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,087,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $188,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 159,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after buying an additional 22,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 3,687 shares during the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, CFO Charles N. York II sold 4,282 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.26, for a total value of $26,805.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 265,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,660,346.06. The trade was a 1.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 13,964 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.26, for a total transaction of $87,414.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $912,313.62. This represents a 8.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,725 shares of company stock valued at $167,299. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.39 on Friday. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.08 and a fifty-two week high of $16.76. The stock has a market cap of $647.70 million, a PE ratio of -6.20 and a beta of -1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.20.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $30.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.28 million. As a group, analysts predict that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.57.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.

