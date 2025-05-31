Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $1.37 Million Position in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Free Report) by 604.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 113,700 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.08% of Empire State Realty Trust worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Empire State Realty Trust alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 143.8% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 262,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,711,000 after buying an additional 154,920 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,709,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,642,000 after buying an additional 93,539 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $460,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 880,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,082,000 after buying an additional 405,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,844,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,800,000 after buying an additional 461,421 shares during the period. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Empire State Realty Trust from $11.00 to $8.30 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Empire State Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.43.

Empire State Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of ESRT opened at $7.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.91. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.56 and a 52-week high of $11.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43 and a beta of 1.60.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $154.54 million during the quarter. Empire State Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.84% and a net margin of 6.45%. Sell-side analysts predict that Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Empire State Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Empire State Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 46.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Empire State Realty Trust

In other Empire State Realty Trust news, EVP Thomas P. Durels sold 11,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total value of $94,980.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,363.70. The trade was a 21.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,122 shares of company stock worth $242,761. Corporate insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT) is a NYC-focused REIT that owns and operates a portfolio of modernized, amenitized, and well-located office, retail, and multifamily assets. The company is the recognized leader in energy efficiency and indoor environmental quality. ESRT’s flagship Empire State Building – the “World’s Most Famous Building” – includes its Observatory, Tripadvisor’s 2023 Travelers’ Choice Awards: Best of the Best the #1 attraction in the US for two consecutive years.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.