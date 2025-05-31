Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $1.52 Million Stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP)

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Free Report) by 71.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 257,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 107,000 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL were worth $1,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 176.6% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 288,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,708,000 after buying an additional 183,936 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 297,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,765,000 after buying an additional 111,570 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. increased its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 6,524,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,691,000 after buying an additional 48,550 shares during the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Trading Down 0.3%

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL stock opened at $8.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.76 and a beta of 0.79. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a one year low of $5.72 and a one year high of $9.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.04.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Profile

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL ( NYSE:ELP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $856.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 11.88%. On average, analysts forecast that Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers in Brazil. The company operates through Power Generation and Transmission, Power Distribution, Power Sale, and Gas segments.

