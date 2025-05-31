Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $1.52 Million Stock Holdings in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report) by 160.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 15,400 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 265,301 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,130,000 after buying an additional 11,531 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,920 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 323.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 91,402 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,997,000 after buying an additional 69,804 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 134.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 939 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the fourth quarter worth $34,841,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALRM. Raymond James cut their price objective on Alarm.com from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Alarm.com from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Alarm.com from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.33.

In other news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 1,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total value of $86,175.97. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,935,148.21. This trade represents a 0.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Ramos sold 6,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $413,813.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,318,316. This represents a 15.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,334 shares of company stock worth $2,290,118 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALRM opened at $57.43 on Friday. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.23 and a fifty-two week high of $71.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 7.85 and a quick ratio of 7.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.02.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

