Two Sigma Advisers LP Increases Position in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA)

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Free Report) by 804.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 91,700 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.29% of Kelly Services worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KELYA. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Kelly Services by 2,251.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,095,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,670 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in Kelly Services by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,889,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,450,000 after purchasing an additional 621,078 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Kelly Services by 2,489.0% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 603,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,407,000 after purchasing an additional 579,764 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Kelly Services during the fourth quarter valued at $5,343,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Kelly Services by 567.8% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 350,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,891,000 after purchasing an additional 298,310 shares during the period. 76.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KELYA stock opened at $11.72 on Friday. Kelly Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.80 and a 52 week high of $23.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.89 million, a P/E ratio of -195.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.18.

Kelly Services ( NASDAQ:KELYA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.14). Kelly Services had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Kelly Services’s payout ratio is -50.00%.

KELYA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Kelly Services in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th.

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and permanent placement services providing administrative, accounting, and finance; light industrial; contact center staffing; and other workforce solutions.

