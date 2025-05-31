Two Sigma Advisers LP Increases Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 28.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Choreo LLC grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,060 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,266 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 488 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,512 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

UHS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $208.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $249.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $210.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Baird R W lowered shares of Universal Health Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.77.

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Maria Ruderman Singer sold 1,097 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.48, for a total transaction of $210,053.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,509,628.32. This represents a 12.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 16.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of UHS stock opened at $190.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $181.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.39. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a one year low of $153.99 and a one year high of $243.25. The firm has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.29.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $4.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.36 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.49%.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

