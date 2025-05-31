Two Sigma Advisers LP Increases Stock Holdings in ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO)

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Free Report) by 64.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 823,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 323,400 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in ALX Oncology were worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALXO. JSF Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 9,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 521.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 101,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 84,830 shares in the last quarter. 97.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALXO stock opened at $0.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a current ratio of 4.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.21. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.41 and a 1 year high of $11.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.07.

ALX Oncology ( NASDAQ:ALXO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.11). On average, research analysts predict that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -2.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ALXO shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of ALX Oncology from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of ALX Oncology from $1.20 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of ALX Oncology from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ALX Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of ALX Oncology from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.30.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Evorpacept, a CD47 blocking therapeutic biologic in development as a combination therapy with other anti-cancer agents, including ASPEN-06, under Phase 2 clinical study for treating Gastric/GEJ cancer; ASPEN-07, under Phase 1 clinical study for treating urothelial cancer; and ASPEN-03 and ASPEN-04, both under Phase 2 clinical study for treating head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

