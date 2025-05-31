Two Sigma Advisers LP Increases Stock Position in Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS)

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS – Free Report) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.16% of Saul Centers worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 1,249.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Saul Centers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Saul Centers during the 4th quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Saul Centers during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. 49.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Saul Centers news, CEO B Francis Saul II bought 7,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.59 per share, for a total transaction of $241,142.61. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 214,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,207,607.84. This represents a 3.46% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 10,210 shares of company stock worth $341,786. Corporate insiders own 56.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Saul Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th.

Shares of Saul Centers stock opened at $33.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.42. The company has a market cap of $813.88 million, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.08. Saul Centers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.25 and a 12-month high of $42.39.

Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.02). Saul Centers had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The company had revenue of $70.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.76 million. Research analysts anticipate that Saul Centers, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 15th. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 160.54%.

Saul Centers is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland. Saul Centers currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio comprised of 61 properties that includes (a) 57 community and neighborhood Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.

