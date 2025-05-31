Two Sigma Advisers LP Invests $1.43 Million in Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 606,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,432,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SAVA. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 198.4% during the fourth quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 11,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 7,566 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalina Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 38.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SAVA opened at $2.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.69. Cassava Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $42.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of -2.31.

Cassava Sciences ( NASDAQ:SAVA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th.

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2 clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

