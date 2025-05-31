Two Sigma Advisers LP Invests $1.57 Million in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 60,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,569,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Rayonier in the 4th quarter worth approximately $343,007,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Rayonier by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,372,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,031,000 after buying an additional 20,126 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Rayonier by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,107,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,101,000 after buying an additional 170,087 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Rayonier by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,632,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,719,000 after buying an additional 39,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Rayonier by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,488,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,958,000 after buying an additional 46,956 shares during the period. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RYN opened at $23.73 on Friday. Rayonier Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.80 and a 1 year high of $31.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.61 and its 200 day moving average is $26.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.07.

Rayonier ( NYSE:RYN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.10). Rayonier had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $82.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. Rayonier’s quarterly revenue was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.78%.

RYN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Rayonier from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Rayonier from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Raymond James raised Rayonier from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

