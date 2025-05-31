Two Sigma Advisers LP Lowers Position in AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI)

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its holdings in AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI – Free Report) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 674,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 174,900 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in AXT were worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXTI. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in AXT in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in AXT by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 145,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 7,165 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in AXT by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 668,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 5,246 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in AXT in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in AXT by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,937,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,204,000 after acquiring an additional 766,122 shares during the period. 49.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXTI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of AXT in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of AXT to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of AXT from $6.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of AXT in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

AXTI stock opened at $1.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $68.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.79. AXT, Inc. has a one year low of $1.13 and a one year high of $4.03.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07). AXT had a negative net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 5.27%. As a group, equities analysts predict that AXT, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, high-speed data transfer in data centers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, consumer devices, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, thermo-photovoltaics, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

