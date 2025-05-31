Two Sigma Advisers LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL)

Two Sigma Advisers LP reduced its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor were worth $1,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 171.3% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 125,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,632,000 after acquiring an additional 78,992 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $266,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 2,741.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 256,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,506,000 after acquiring an additional 247,678 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 13,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $652,000. 78.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Stock Down 1.5%

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock opened at $21.05 on Friday. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 1-year low of $15.90 and a 1-year high of $53.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $619.19 million, a PE ratio of -26.31 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.03.

Insider Transactions at Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:AOSL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. The business had revenue of $164.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Bing Xue sold 1,845 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.73, for a total transaction of $43,781.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 130,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,467.23. The trade was a 1.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Profile

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

Featured Articles

