Two Sigma Advisers LP Purchases 139,800 Shares of Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN)

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Free Report) by 147.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 234,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 139,800 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Hudson Technologies were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hudson Technologies by 332.9% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 361,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after buying an additional 278,352 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hudson Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Hudson Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $797,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hudson Technologies by 354.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 184,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 143,815 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on HDSN shares. Craig Hallum raised shares of Hudson Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Hudson Technologies from $6.25 to $6.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.25.

Hudson Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Hudson Technologies stock opened at $7.10 on Friday. Hudson Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.11 and a fifty-two week high of $9.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.03. The company has a market cap of $308.72 million, a PE ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.92.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. Hudson Technologies had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $55.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.23 million. Analysts expect that Hudson Technologies, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hudson Technologies



Hudson Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hudson Technologies Company, engages in the provision of solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry in the United States. The company engages in the sale of refrigerant and industrial gas; provision of refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination and recovery to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

