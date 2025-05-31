Two Sigma Advisers LP Purchases 1,700 Shares of Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK)

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,800 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Equity Bancshares were worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,528,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,824,000 after buying an additional 153,528 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 1,217,214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,634,000 after buying an additional 215,000 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,127,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,823,000 after buying an additional 100,219 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 840,934 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,672,000 after buying an additional 37,187 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares by 740.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 577,230 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,486,000 after buying an additional 508,509 shares during the period. 71.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Equity Bancshares news, COO Julie A. Huber sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $156,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 57,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,255,600.80. This represents a 6.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Equity Bancshares stock opened at $38.90 on Friday. Equity Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $32.24 and a one year high of $50.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.41 and its 200 day moving average is $41.83. The stock has a market cap of $681.28 million, a P/E ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Equity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.27%.

EQBK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Equity Bancshares from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Equity Bancshares in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Equity Bancshares from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Equity Bancshares from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.60.

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment and aircraft financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loan products.

