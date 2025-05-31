Two Sigma Advisers LP Purchases 20,000 Shares of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Free Report) by 33.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.10% of Nurix Therapeutics worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NRIX. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 144.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $198,000.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NRIX. Leerink Partners began coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Nurix Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:NRIX opened at $10.62 on Friday. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.18 and a 1-year high of $29.56. The company has a market capitalization of $809.63 million, a P/E ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 2.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.80.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 8th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.05. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 354.85% and a negative return on equity of 53.65%. The business had revenue of $18.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.76) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 5,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total transaction of $84,404.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,660.76. This represents a 14.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gwenn Hansen sold 3,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $38,835.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,434. The trade was a 5.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,838 shares of company stock valued at $221,500. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

