Two Sigma Advisers LP Raises Stake in First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF)

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Free Report) by 31.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,399 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in First Financial were worth $1,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in First Financial by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 235,412 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,874,000 after buying an additional 19,867 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $582,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in First Financial by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,009 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 4,650 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in First Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in First Financial by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:THFF opened at $51.78 on Friday. First Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $34.61 and a 12-month high of $53.60. The company has a market capitalization of $613.64 million, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

First Financial Announces Dividend

First Financial ( NASDAQ:THFF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.26. First Financial had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 15.37%. The company had revenue of $62.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.04 million. As a group, analysts forecast that First Financial Co. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. First Financial’s payout ratio is 44.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on THFF. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded First Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (up from $52.00) on shares of First Financial in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th.

Insider Transactions at First Financial

In other First Financial news, Director James O. Mcdonald bought 1,000 shares of First Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.99 per share, with a total value of $48,990.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,462 shares in the company, valued at $463,543.38. This represents a 11.82% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 1,708 shares of company stock valued at $83,350 in the last three months. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Financial Company Profile

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. It also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

