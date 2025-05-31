Two Sigma Advisers LP Raises Stake in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 22.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Lamar Advertising by 106.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Lamar Advertising by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its position in Lamar Advertising by 100.8% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Lamar Advertising by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. 93.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lamar Advertising Stock Performance

Shares of LAMR stock opened at $120.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.75. Lamar Advertising has a 52 week low of $99.84 and a 52 week high of $139.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of 34.11 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Lamar Advertising Dividend Announcement

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $505.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.72 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 30.20%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is currently 150.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $129.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.00.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

