Two Sigma Advisers LP Raises Stock Position in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Free Report) by 162.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.05% of Avis Budget Group worth $1,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 104,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,457,000 after purchasing an additional 36,393 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,747,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 361.2% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 23,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 18,326 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group Price Performance

Shares of Avis Budget Group stock opened at $121.73 on Friday. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.03 and a 1-year high of $124.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 2.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Avis Budget Group ( NASDAQ:CAR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported ($14.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.72) by ($8.63). Avis Budget Group had a negative net margin of 15.45% and a negative return on equity of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.21) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 8.91 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $100.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.00.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and Corporate and Other. The Americas segment includes the vehicle rental and car sharing operations in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

