Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 125,700 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Two Sigma Advisers LP reduced its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 64.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 125,700 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $1,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tandem Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Conquis Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on HPE. Bank of America cut their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Daiwa America lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.13.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Down 2.3%

NYSE HPE opened at $17.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.16. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $11.97 and a 12 month high of $24.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 25.37%.

Insider Activity at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, Director Bethany Mayer sold 6,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total value of $84,534.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Featured Articles

