Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 15,500 Shares of Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its stake in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Free Report) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,500 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.20% of Old Second Bancorp worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 24,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 77,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSBC opened at $16.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $751.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.01 and a 200 day moving average of $17.40. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.38 and a 12 month high of $19.46.

Old Second Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OSBC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 24.95% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $73.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 25th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 25th. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.11%.

OSBC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Old Second Bancorp from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Stephens decreased their price target on Old Second Bancorp from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.10.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

