Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 198,600 Shares of Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its position in Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 594,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198,600 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.21% of Erasca worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Erasca by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,762,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,424,000 after purchasing an additional 39,066 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Erasca by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 223,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Erasca by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 544,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 35,268 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Erasca in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,169,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Erasca by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 377,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 33,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ERAS. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Erasca in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Erasca in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Erasca in a report on Friday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Erasca from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Guggenheim set a $3.00 price target on shares of Erasca and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.57.

Shares of ERAS opened at $1.42 on Friday. Erasca, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $3.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $400.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.12.

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts predict that Erasca, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Erasca, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. The company’s lead product is naporafenib which is in phase 1b trial for patients with RAS Q16X solid tumors and plans to initiate a pivotal Phase 3 trial for patients with NRASm melanoma.

