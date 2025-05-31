Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 33,300 Shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD)

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,867 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 33,300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.19% of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,958,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,443,586 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,168,000 after buying an additional 22,370 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,877,588 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,778,000 after buying an additional 27,610 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,615,591 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,240,000 after buying an additional 467,164 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 259.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 820,397 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,262,000 after buying an additional 592,276 shares during the period. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th.

In other Great Lakes Dredge & Dock news, SVP Christopher Gunsten purchased 3,875 shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.75 per share, for a total transaction of $30,031.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,873. The trade was a 6.72% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Eleni Beyko sold 22,579 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total value of $231,660.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,415.88. This trade represents a 31.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

GLDD stock opened at $11.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.59 and its 200 day moving average is $10.45. The stock has a market cap of $760.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.23. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $12.89.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.24. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $242.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.70 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, March 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 8.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. engages in the provision of dredging services. Its projects include channel and port maintenance, channel deepening and port expansion, coastal protection and restoration, as well as land reclamation. The company was founded by William A. Lydon and Frederick C. Drews in 1890 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

