Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 3,700 Shares of Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Two Sigma Advisers LP reduced its holdings in shares of Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Weatherford International were worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Weatherford International by 130.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Weatherford International by 190.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Weatherford International during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Weatherford International during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Weatherford International by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on WFRD shares. Raymond James downgraded Weatherford International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Benchmark dropped their target price on Weatherford International from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Weatherford International from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on Weatherford International from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Weatherford International from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.63.

Weatherford International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WFRD opened at $44.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.69 and a 200-day moving average of $61.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Weatherford International plc has a twelve month low of $36.74 and a twelve month high of $135.00.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Weatherford International had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 40.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Weatherford International plc will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Weatherford International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Weatherford International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.00%.

Insider Activity

In other Weatherford International news, Director Neal P. Goldman purchased 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.04 per share, for a total transaction of $504,480.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 25,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,064,074.44. This trade represents a 90.15% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Weatherford International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

See Also

