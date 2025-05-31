Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 38,400 Shares of LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU)

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its stake in shares of LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Free Report) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,680 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 38,400 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.26% of LSB Industries worth $1,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get LSB Industries alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in LSB Industries by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 231,067 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 48,641 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in LSB Industries by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,621,036 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,304,000 after buying an additional 169,275 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in LSB Industries by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,760,401 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,361,000 after buying an additional 88,506 shares in the last quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in LSB Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in LSB Industries by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 90,783 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LSB Industries Stock Down 0.1%

NYSE LXU opened at $7.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $544.84 million, a P/E ratio of -36.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.05. LSB Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $4.88 and a one year high of $10.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LSB Industries ( NYSE:LXU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $143.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.79 million. LSB Industries had a negative net margin of 2.99% and a positive return on equity of 0.98%. As a group, equities analysts predict that LSB Industries, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler set a $10.00 price objective on shares of LSB Industries in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of LSB Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of LSB Industries from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on LXU

LSB Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade high density ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer for corn, pastures, and other crops, as well as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium (NPK) fertilizer blends application.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LSB Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSB Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.