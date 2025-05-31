Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 600 Shares of RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT)

Two Sigma Advisers LP reduced its holdings in shares of RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.81% of RCM Technologies worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in RCM Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $259,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in RCM Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $840,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in RCM Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $2,668,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in RCM Technologies by 16.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RCM Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $258,000. 43.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RCMT has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark lowered their target price on RCM Technologies from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded RCM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded RCM Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th.

Shares of RCMT opened at $22.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $165.48 million, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. RCM Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.18 and a 1 year high of $26.37.

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $84.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.04 million. RCM Technologies had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 58.70%.

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Life Sciences and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

