Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 66,700 Shares of Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its position in shares of Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Free Report) by 35.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 66,700 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.10% of Costamare worth $1,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Costamare alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in Costamare by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 24,596 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Costamare by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 32,113 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Costamare by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 242,374 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,115,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Costamare by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 59,433 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Costamare by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,909 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.08% of the company’s stock.

Costamare Stock Performance

NYSE:CMRE opened at $8.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.91 and a 200 day moving average of $10.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.13. Costamare Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.63 and a 1-year high of $17.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Costamare Announces Dividend

Costamare ( NYSE:CMRE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The shipping company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. Costamare had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The company had revenue of $440.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.14 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Costamare Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 17th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 17th. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CMRE. Wall Street Zen began coverage on shares of Costamare in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Costamare in a report on Wednesday, February 5th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Costamare

Costamare Company Profile

(Free Report)

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Costamare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costamare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.