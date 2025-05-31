Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 99,140 Shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lowered its position in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 828,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 99,140 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Fate Therapeutics were worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Fate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.14.

Shares of Fate Therapeutics stock opened at $1.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.42. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.66 and a 52 week high of $5.92. The company has a market capitalization of $141.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 2.32.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.07. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.88% and a negative net margin of 1,325.43%. The business had revenue of $1.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. The company's chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-targeted NK and T-cell product candidates include FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, and FT522, to treat lymphoma and autoimmune disorders.

